Top Wiper officials face arrest as court dismisses their petition

Top officials of the Wiper Democratic Movement are facing fresh police interrogation after losing a court battle to stop investigations into how they nominated people to the National Assembly last year.

The High Court dismissed an application by Wiper Secretary General Shakilla Abdalla to stop the Directorate of Criminal Investigations from grilling the officials in a raging dispute in which they are accused of lying under oath to short-change their first nomination to parliament.

The five officials are alleged to have committed perjury to justify changing the party list submitted to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), prompting Mombasa businessman Abubakar Ahmed Talib to file a police complaint.

The dispute arose after the Wiper Party revised its nomination list and removed Mr Talib's name in a letter to the IEBC dated 22 July, forcing the businessman to challenge the rejection first at the Political Parties Tribunal and later in court.

The DCI summoned the Wiper officials for questioning in September last year over allegations of false swearing and forging documents relating to the case the party filed at the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal.

Judge John Chigiti ruled that the police had acted within the law in summoning Ms Abdalla and four others, and that stopping detectives from investigating crimes would lead to anarchy.

The power to investigate a crime is an important part of the rule of law and it is no wonder that the police have a duty under the National Police Act to investigate crimes whenever they are reported,'' the judge said in his 14-page ruling.

Justice Chigiti noted that Ms Abdalla will have her day in court to defend herself should the Director of Public Prosecutions decide to charge her with appropriate offences once the investigation is complete.

In any event, the plaintiff has not provided the court with any evidence to determine whether or not she will be charged with any offence. The applicant has put the cart before the horse,'' the judge said, dismissing the case with costs.

The perjury case was handled by DCI Kilimani, where detectives were investigating a case of false swearing involving party officials contrary to Section 114 of the Penal Code.

Among those summoned were Ms Abdalla, the party's national chairperson Chirau Ali Mwakwere and Ms Agatha Solitei, the chairperson of the party's electoral committee. Others were Roy Ombasa, the party's ICT manager, and a Mr Abdulla Gakurya.

In the 20 September summons to the party, the DCI said Mr Talib had lodged a complaint with the police that his name had been unlawfully changed in favour of one Lucas Mulinge Wambua using forged documents, including affidavits used to validate the move and subsequently in court.

Specifically, Ms Abdalla is alleged to have sworn an affidavit on behalf of the party in the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal PPDT proceedings that she attended a party meeting to discuss the nominations in Nairobi on 22 July, when in fact she was in Lamu on the same day.

The affidavit directly influenced the outcome of the ruling on 3 August in PPDT E099 of 2022. She also swore in the affidavit that the party published a fresh advertisement for its nominations on July 15, but the said advertisement was published on July 28, 2022,'' said the DCI letter summoning the party officials.

The DCI said the offence of false swearing is serious as it amounts to knowingly misleading a court in deciding a case in one's favour.

Among the documents in police possession that suggest Ms Abdalla lied under oath is a Skyward Express flight manifest that shows she travelled to Lamu via Mombasa on 22 July on a 9am flight, the same day she claimed in the affidavit to have attended the party meeting in Nairobi.

Detectives believe Ms Abdalla, who sat in seat 2A according to the flight manifest, must have checked in at Wilson Airport as early as 8am. `

Another contradiction is Ms Abdalla's claim in the affidavit that the party posted an internal advertisement on its website on July 15 inviting candidates for the Senate and National Assembly, but a back-end check of the party's IT system revealed that the said advertisement was actually posted on July 28.

In the controversial affidavit seen by the Nation, the Wiper party lists 29 reasons why Mr Talib's nomination case should be quashed by the PPDT in favour of Mr Wambua, the main one being that the party has the sole prerogative of choosing its nominees.

The counter affidavit that formed the basis of the tribunal's ruling against Mr Talib was prepared and filed by Nairobi-based Lumallas Achieng and Kavere Advocates.

Approached for comment at the time, Ms Abdalla, who was nominated by Wiper for a third consecutive term in Parliament, said the dispute over Mr Talib's nomination was before the courts and she couldn't comment on it.

Ms Solitei, the party's election committee chairperson, also declined to discuss the police summons, saying she had nothing to say on whether or not she had complied with the summons.

Mr Mwakwere, however, confirmed that he was aware of the DCI summons, but that the issue of falsifying documents had nothing to do with the party, but rather individual culpability.

If there is anybody who knowingly committed criminal offences like false swearing, I don't see how the party should be dragged into such issues. Those mentioned should clear their names as requested,'' Mr Mwakwere said.

The party leader said Mr Talib, who was the last to be sworn in as a member of the 13th Parliament, was the genuine Wiper candidate for the National Assembly and that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission IEBC had published his name as required by law.