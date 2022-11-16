Tony Gachoka to deposit Sh500, 000 in petition against Narc

The High court has ordered journalist Tony Gachoka to deposit Sh500,000 as security in an election petition where he is challenging omission of his name from persons that were to be nominated to the National Assembly by Narc Party.

The order followed a finding that the petition was an election dispute governed by the Elections Act (Parliamentary and County Elections Petition Rules) and ought to be determined within six months.

Chief Justice Martha Koome has since appointed Justice Erick Ogolla to hear and determine Mr Gachoka’s case.

Mr Gachoka moved to court after the Charity Ngilu-led-National Rainbow Coalition (Narc) outfit failed to list him as its nominee to the National Assembly to represent persons living with disability.

He says the party under the Azimio la Umoja Coalition had undertaken to have him first in its nomination list being a person living with disability. But in the list submitted to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) his name did not appear.

He argues that Narc officials omitted his name from the list of nominees presented to the IEBC, “despite him having qualified to be in the list and despite him having no affiliation to any other political party in Kenya”.

“The affiliate parties of Azimio have individually nominated persons to the National Assembly under the guise of Article 97 of the Constitution where in fact the respective nominations have been undertaken to award the political cronies of the said affiliate parties. This action or conduct of the affiliate parties of Azimio is ultra vires the provisions of the Constitution 2010,” says Mr Gachoka.

Through Miller & Company Advocates, the journalist adds that none of the Azimio Coalition affiliate parties nominated to the National Assembly a person living with disability, “which is absolute contravention of the provisions of Article 97 of the Constitution and therefore the said nominations are null and void” from the beginning.

“Under Article 97 Constitution, political parties in Kenya are obligated to nominate persons to the National Assembly to represent special interests of a category of citizens including persons living with disabilities,” reads the petition.

“The petitioner being a person living with disability is the best suited for nomination under that category to represent the Azimio Coalition in the National Assembly,” it states.

He claims that there was a malicious intent to shut him out of the party list and that the decision amounts to condemning him unheard and breach of his legitimate expectations.

Mr Gachoka wants court to declare that Narc’s decision to omit his name from the party list submitted to the IEBC was illegal, irregular, null and void. He also wants the list quashed.

In addition, he wants court to direct Narc to forward an amended list to the IEBC with an inclusion of him as the first nominee to represent persons living with disabilities.

As a person living with disability, he says he had a legitimate expectation to be number one on the nomination list.

In his affidavit, Mr Gachoka says he was a life member of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party, which is led by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, until June 22, 2022 when he resigned and joined NARC, which is led by former Kitui governor Charity Ngilu.