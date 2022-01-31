Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi

Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi. Courts appear to be in a “competition” to address the question of when public officers should resign to vie for political seats.

| File | Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

Three courts compete to determine civil servants poll case

WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

Courts appear to be in a “competition” to address the question of when public officers should resign to vie for political seats, confusing aspirants and making the Judiciary a major player in shaping the August elections.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.