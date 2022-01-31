Three courts compete to determine civil servants poll case

Courts appear to be in a “competition” to address the question of when public officers should resign to vie for political seats, confusing aspirants and making the Judiciary a major player in shaping the August elections.

At least four cases related to this issue are underway in different courts in the capital Nairobi.

The main showdown is between the High Court and the Employment and Labour Relations Court.

All the four cases relate to constitutionality of sections 43(5) and (6) of the Elections Act and the main respondents are the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and the Attorney-General.

Besides the two courts, arguments are also being heard in the Court of Appeal.

In that court, among the issues raised is whether a judge in the Labour court has the authority to interpret the Constitution.

Conflicting decisions

Legal experts say the parallel proceedings could lead to judges rendering conflicting and contradictory decisions.

“There is a likelihood of the High Court judges embarrassing themselves on the issue by the possibility of conflicting and confusing orders coming from the courts,” said Nairobi-based advocate Shadrack Wambui.

“Regardless, these are judges of equal status. None is superior to the other and thus no orders of one court bind the other.”

If conflicting decisions are issued in the above cases, he said, it would not be the first time.

He cited the Supreme Court’s decision in 2017 on prison sentences in murder cases, saying Court of Appeal judges had issued divergent opinions and views on the matter.

“It is a very confusing but interesting moment – a show of power and might between the High Court and the specialised courts, being the Employment and Labour Relations Court,” Mr Wambui said.

The case at the High Court was filed by a teacher named James Ouru Oroko while the matters at the Labour court were filed by Mr Julius Wainanina and activist Okiya Omtatah.

Similar matter

The Court of Appeal is also dealing with a similar matter and a judgment is expected on February 8, a day to the deadline for civil servants’ resignations.

Signalling that conflicting judgments are possible, High Court Judge Anthony Mrima on Tuesday struck out and declined to determine whether Section 43(5) of the Elections Act is constitutional.

He said the case filed by Mr Eric Omari Wanyamah, a voter, was similar to one determined 10 years ago by Justice Isaac Lenaola, now serving in the Supreme Court.

The petition, he said, violated the principle of ‘res judicata’— a legal doctrine that bars continuing litigation of the same issues between the same parties.

The previous day, the Labour court had extended orders suspending the implementation of Section 43(5), which requires public officers eyeing political seats in a General Election to resign six months to the polls.

In the order, Judge Monicah Mbaru also suspended the execution of Section 43(6) of the Act that exempts elected officials from vacating office before they can be nominated to vie in a General Election.

Exempted officials

The exempted officials include the President, the Deputy President, a Member of Parliament, a governor, a deputy governor and a member of a county assembly.

The interim order stemmed from a petition filed by Mr Wainaina, contending that it is discriminatory to have one set of public officers resigning six months before the polls date and another continuing to hold office and drawing salaries.

Mr Wainaina argues that the IEBC directive to public officers intending to vie for political seats to quit on or before February 9 is a threat to their political rights.

He adds that the directive contradicts High Court decisions on the matter.

The case is scheduled to be mentioned on February 4, when the court will hear two requests filed by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and the Public Service Commission (PSC) seeking to join the case as interested parties.

Also at the labour court, Mr Omtatah wants the judge to determine the constitutionality of Section 43(6) of the Elections Act that exempts elected officials from vacating office before seeking fresh nomination.

Vie for other positions

The law allows a sitting President, Deputy President, governor and deputy governor to vie for elective positions other than the ones they hold.

“Requiring public officers to resign six months before the date of general elections means that they must do so before they know if they will be able to stand, perhaps even before they have decided to do so,” Mr Omtatah argues.

“Hence, it is unreasonable, oppressive and unfair, and, therefore, also void for being contrary to Articles 24(1) and 47(1) of the Constitution on reasonableness.”

He had filed the petition at the High Court in Milimani, Nairobi, but Justice James Makau transferred it to the Labour court.

“The petition challenges Section 43 of the Elections Act as read with Article 99 of the Constitution and in my view this matter falls squarely under the jurisdiction of the Employment and Labour Relations Court but not in this division,” Justice Makau ruled on January 10.

At the High Court, a pending petition from Mr Oroko asks a judge to determine whether Section 43(5) of the Act is constitutional and whether it is discriminatory to compel civil servants to resign in order to qualify to vie for elective seats.

Rights restriction

Mr Oroko, who works for the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) as a teacher at Nyakeyo Mixed Secondary School in Kisii County, argues that the resignation rule amounts to a restriction of political rights.

"Section 43(5) of the Elections Act as read together with section 43(6) offends Article 27 of the Constitution, which provides that every person is equal before the law and has the right to equal protection and equal benefit of the law," he says in his petition.

"This is because Section 43(6) places the President, the Deputy President, a Member of Parliament, a county governor, a deputy county governor and a member of a county assembly above all other public servants as it gives them an unfair advantage. They remain in office while still vying."

Demanding the other public officers to resign, he argues, is economically constraining as they are deprived of their salaries.

At the Court of Appeal, a three-judge bench comprising justices Daniel Musinga, Wanjiru Karanja and Agnes Murgor is expected to issue its decision on an appeal filed by the IEBC five years ago.

The electoral agency challenged the decision of Labour court Judge Njagi Marete to nullify Section 43(5) of the Elections Act.

No public participation

In the judgment dated March 29, 2017, Justice Marete said the law was enacted without public participation.

He found that there was no evidence the views of citizens were sought before the enactment of sections 43(5) and (6) or even the entirety of the 2011 Elections Act.

But the judgment was stayed by appellate judges pending the determination of the IEBC appeal.

The issue of civil servants having to resign before they vie for seats in a General Election has previously been the subject of court cases.

The earlier lawsuits were filed by Charles Omanga and Patrick Njuguna (2012), Gor Semelang'o (2014), Eric Cheruiyot (2017) and the Union of Kenya Civil Servants (2014).

In those cases, judges separately addressed themselves on the place of political neutrality among public officers and the need for them to leave office before engaging in any political activity.