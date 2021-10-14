This is my best shot at presidency, says Raila

Raila Odinga

ODM leader Raila Odinga addressing his supporters at Burma market in Nairobi on October 13, 2021.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

By  Daniel Ogetta

Reporter

Nation Media Group

ODM party leader Raila Odinga yesterday suggested there has never been a better moment for him to win the presidency like now, as he rallied supporters to register as voters.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.