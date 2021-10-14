This is my best shot at presidency, says Raila

ODM party leader Raila Odinga yesterday suggested there has never been a better moment for him to win the presidency like now, as he rallied supporters to register as voters.

Mr Odinga defended his pledge of Sh6,000 monthly for each poor household, explaining if elected president, he will increase the cash transfer by Sh100 billion from the current Sh37 billion to benefit two million people.

Mr Odinga, who is preparing for a fifth run for president, buoyed by the apparent support of President Kenyatta, told a rally at Kamukunji grounds, the symbolic venue for the struggle for pluralism in the 90s, that time is ripe for the third liberation.

"Nimerudi Kamukunji kupiga mbiu la mgambo (I'm back to Kamukunji to sound the trumpet)," he said, "Jogoo kesha wika mara tatu. Sasa kumekucha (the cock has crowed thrice. It is time).”

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

Mr Odinga, who addressed residents in various campaign stops in Nairobi, rallied supporters to hand him the arsenal - votes- to steer “an economic revolution.”

He urged eligible voters to register to make his dream, and their dream of having a stable economy, come true.

Mr Odinga exhorted supporters to "come out in masses" to register and not to “let him down this time”.

The former Prime Minister said there has never been a moment when he is too close to power like now.

He reiterated his plan for a social fund to benefit poor households should he be elected president.

Christened four Us, Mr Odinga said his model will ensure Utu, Umoja, Usawa and Uzalishaji.

According to the electoral body, in Nairobi County, where ODM leader enjoys a huge following, only four per cent of targeted voters have listed.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission’s latest data shows while 202,518 new voters have registered nationally in the past seven days, this is way below the target of 1.5 million.

Mr Odinga’s entourage snaked through Burma Market, Jua kali, Shauri Moyo, Majengo, Gikomba, Country Bus Terminus areas in the city and culminated in a press conference at the University of Nairobi where he defended his pledge for Sh6,000 monthly to vulnerable households.