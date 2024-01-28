Thirdway Alliance Party leader Ekuru Aukot in court to save his party from deregistration

Thirdway Alliance leader Dr Ekuru Aukot is among two individuals in court to save their political parties from deregistration by the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) for noncompliance with the requirements of the law.

The Thirdway Alliance, Jirani Mzalendo Asili Party and Alternative Leadership Party of Kenya are contesting the move by the ORPP on grounds that “it is unconstitutional as Kenya is a multiparty democracy.”

They argue that attempts by the ORPP to deregister their parties on the basis of section 7 of the Political Parties Act is not only illegal but offends the protection of rights and fundamental freedoms as provided for in the Constitution.

“This nation Kenya is a multiparty democracy declared as such by the constitution of Kenya hence the attempted deregistration of political parties ought to be a matter of grave concern as it operates to reduce and constrict the democratic space,” the petition by the three partied read.

The parties were granted orders by High Court Judge Chacha Mwita on October 27, 2023, stopping the ORPP from proceeding with the process of deregistration of the parties until the case filed in court is heard and determined.

But in the replying affidavit, the ORPP argues that the office maintains an Integral Political Parties Management System (IPPMS) “whereby every political party including the petitioners have access to so as to recruit members and be notified when party members resign.”

In June 2023, the ORPP served the leadership of the three parties with a notice of deregistration for failing to comply with section 7 of the Political Parties Act.

According to court documents, the ORPP moved to deregister the three political parties on account that their membership is way below the requirement of at least 1,000 members, who must be registered voters, per county in at least 24 of the 47 counties.

Section 7 (2) (a) of the Political Parties Act states that a provisionally registered political party shall be qualified to be fully registered if it has recruited as members, not fewer than 1,000 registered voters from each of more than half of the counties.

A political party is also deemed to be fully registered if it has submitted to the ORPP the location of its head office and addresses of the branch offices., which shall be in more than half of the counties.

A list of names, addresses and identification particulars of all its members is also a requirement.

The documents filed by the ORPP in court show that as at December 18, 2023, Thirdway Alliance of Kenya had 35,549 members, Jirani Mzalendo Asili Party 47,996 and Alternative Leadership Party of Kenya 26,705.

The documents further indicate that of the documented Thirdway Alliance party members, only 14,078 appeared in the voter register with 21, 471 missing out.

In terms of satisfying the requirement of having at least 1,000 members in at least 24 of the 47 counties, Thirdway Alliance only met the requirement of at least 1000 registered members per county in Nairobi.

Jirani Mzalendo Asili Party of Kenya had 38,959 members who are registered voters with 9,037 not registered voters.

The party met the requirement of at least 1000 members in 21 counties.

The Alternative Leadership Party of Kenya had 442 of its documented registered members not appearing in the voter register as required by the law. The party had members above 1,000 in 18 counties.

Other than satisfying the membership threshold in the counties, the law goes on to state that the members of a party must reflect regional and ethnic diversity.

Gender balance and representation of special interest groups is also a condition for full registration as well as the requirement that the composition of a party’s governing body must reflect regional and ethnic diversity, gender balance and representation of special interest groups.

It is also a requirement that not more than two-thirds of the members of a party’s governing body are of the same gender and must demonstrate that members of its governing body meet the requirements of the leadership and integrity.