Thirdway Alliance lawyers differ over BBI case

BBI Joint Secretary Paul Mwangi

Lawyer Paul Mwangi who is representing the Building Bridges Initiative Steering Committee in a case filed by the Thirdway Alliance Party.  


Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
logo (5)

By  Ibrahim Oruko  &  Walter Menya

A war of words has erupted involving the Thirdway Alliance Party, their lawyers and Mr Paul Mwangi, who is representing the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Steering Committee over the case filed by the party in which it has sought orders to stop county assemblies from debating the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. France ex-president Nicolas Sarkozy sentenced to prison

    sark-pic

  2. Facebook to roll out news platform in Germany this May

  3. India banks on mutual trust, culture for lasting peace in Kashmir

  4. China bans harsh punishments in schools

  5. Kimani Ngunjiri's last born son dies

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.