Pool | Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

The secret 1977 Gema plot to make Oginga Odinga Kenya’s president

By  John Kamau

What you need to know:

  • Jaramogi then called a press conference on March 3, 1977 to announce his return to active politics.

  • Jaramogi also lamented that his efforts to reach the president had been frustrated.

On March 10, 1977 and as the Jomo Kenyatta succession hit home stretch, a plot was hatched by Gikuyu Embu Meru Association (Gema) mandarins Njenga Karume and Njoroge Mungai to bring back Kenya’s first vice president Jaramogi Oginga Odinga into the fold.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Why you must be over 18 to get Covid-19 vaccine

  2. DR Congo accuses Rwandan Hutu rebels of killing Italian envoy

  3. Wife of Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' arrested at US airport

  4. US passes 500,000 Covid deaths

  5. Juja MP dies in Nairobi

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.