Raila Odinga, David Murathe
File | Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

The President’s men: A glimpse into Uhuru’s inner circle

By  Guchu Ndung'u

Political and Parliamentary Editor

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga hold frequent private meetings and are behind the biggest political project currently; the Building Bridges initiative.
  • Ms Nancy Gitau was one of the coordinators of Mr Kenyatta's presidential elections in 2013 and 2017. 

Shortly after President Uhuru Kenyatta was sworn in for his second term in 2017, Jubilee Vice-Chairman David Murathe warned that the country should expect to see a different head of State – one more forceful, rigorous and ruthless.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Somalia opposition presidential candidates seek truce

  2. Nigeria to unfreeze protesters' bank accounts

  3. Libya rescues over 1,500 migrants off coast in a week

  4. PRIME Nairobi’s ‘ganja babies’

  5. Watch: Nyachae's funeral service underway in Nairobi

    Simeon Nyachae

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.