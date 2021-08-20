The BBI journey: From start to…finish?

To change or not to change the Constitution? That is the question many Kenyans have been grappling with since the onset of the BBI process seeking to amend the key document ahead of next year’s General Elections.

Initially conceived as a political truce between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga through the March 2018 handshake, the amendment process has been tedious and sometimes divisive, pitting the political class against one another, and against the electorate.

Download a copy of the BBI report here: bbi-report

Central to this fight are the divisions between those who support the initiative and those opposed to it, with Mr Kenyatta and Mr Odinga on one hand and Deputy President William Ruto, his allies and some members of the civil society on the other.

Mr Kenyatta and Mr Odinga, alongside their allies, have argued that the amendment process aims to unite Kenyans and redistribute leadership positions and resources equally and equitably across the country.

Divisive

But Dr Ruto, his supporters and some in civil society have termed the process as unconstitutional and illegal, and whose intention is to create a top-heavy Executive that rewards a select few with leadership positions.

Some commentators and pundits now believe that while the process may have been noble at inception, its implementation has achieved the opposite of its desired goal, with politics and legal hurdles disrupting its full realisation.

Lawyer Adrian Kamotho, an advocate of the High Court and a commentator on governance issues, said the BBI process has for the past three years suffered both political and legal consequences, leading to the collapse of its intended purpose.

“When the process kicked off, the intentions were noble. The handshake pacified the nation. However, issues began arising on subsequent processes of implementation, where divergent opinions began to unfold,” he said.

Mr Kamotho reckons these divergent opinions arose from some of the processes used by its initiators to identify areas in the law that needed changing, the collection of views, opinions and the goodwill of a majority of Kenyans, and even the political class, turning a process that was meant to unite the country into a divisive one.

“Changing the Constitution has always been an emotive and contentious subject. And so when you have a process that proposes close to 70 amendments, some of which have little impact on the issues dividing Kenyans, then issues arise,” he said.

“Another point of concern for others was the process used in identifying these changes and the fact that attention was not given to how the changes would be approached. These are the issues that triggered the litigation.”

But others, like Herman Manyora of the University of Nairobi, believe that the process has all along suffered the political consequences of the Kenyatta succession in 2022.

He argues that the divisions, which have led to the litigation, have all been nothing but a derailment of the process by those who fear being left out or who believe that the process may curtail their political ambitions.

“This is a process that was celebrated by many. Friends and foes came together. But then politics and the politics of succession came in, and that is why we saw people like Deputy President William Ruto openly opposing the process and some of its provisions. Issues like the legality of the secretariat of the task force were merely procedural issues,” he said.

Championed as the beginning of a new political dispensation, the handshake gave birth to what would be the team responsible for initiating the amendment process, otherwise known as the Building Bridges to Unity Advisory Task Force, which was gazetted by President Kenyatta in May 2018.

While announcing their new aspirations for the country at the steps of Harambee House in Nairobi, Mr Kenyatta and Mr Odinga identified what they termed as the nine-point agenda highlighting some of the issues they said were ailing the country, and which the team would address.

In November 2019, the task force came up with an interim report detailing recommendations that they identified as the issues Kenya needed to address and which they said would require a constitutional amendment.

The President would again in January 2020 gazette the Steering Committee on the Implementation of the Building Bridges to a United Kenya Task Force, comprising 14 members and a secretariat drawn from representatives of both Mr Kenyatta and Mr Odinga.

The committee was directed to submit its comprehensive review of BBI by June 30, 2020. Meanwhile, proponents of the BBI embarked on a popularisation tour all over the republic as activist Okiya Omtatah filed a petition in court seeking to stop the President from extending the mandate of the 14-member team.

During the popularisation tours, several issues arose, including constitutional changes, the need to have a united country and the creation of the position of a prime minister. While the issues raised included legal, policy and administrative, it is the legal reforms that became the most contentious.

Economist David Ndii and four other activists would in September 2020 moved to court to challenge the drive, even as the taskforce launched its report at the Bomas of Kenya, culminating in the collection of signatures, their verification and later the publication of the Constitutional Amendment Bill.

Mr Manyora reckons the future of the initiative, and any other plans to amend the Constitution, are open for debate.

“What the rulings by both the High Court and the Court of Appeal would do is that they will have major implications on the country’s political future going forward, and even into 2022. It may mark the end of the BBI or even create a new lease of life for others,” he said.

Follow the liveblog tracking BBI Court of Appeal judgment here

Watch the live proceedings below: