Tangatanga politicians tear-gassed during UDA's Nakuru campaigns

Police in Nakuru County on Saturday morning lobbed teargas canisters at a group of lawmakers allied to Deputy President William Ruto, who had started a campaign meeting to drum up support for the United Democratic Alliance candidate for the London Ward by-election.

The lawmakers, among them Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika, and Members of Parliament Kimani Ngunjiri (Bahati), John Kiarie (Dagoretti), Mohammed Ali (Nyali) and Cecilly Mbarire, had just started their meeting at Milimani when police dispersed them and their supporters.

A police car is pictured in Nakuru town on February 20, 2021, when they dispersed Tangatanga politicians and their supporters from a meeting at the Nakuru showgrounds. Photo credit: Joseph Openda | Nation Media Group

The meeting to support UDA candidate Anthony Nzuki Wachira was cut short with police bosses claiming it had not been authorised and that the supporters had not adhered to Covid-19 safety measures.

This was to be the first physical campaign ahead of by-elections slated for March 4. Candidates for the London and Hell’s Gate MCA polls have been campaigning online because of restrictions to contain the pandemic.

The seats fell vacant following the deaths of Samuel Mbugua of London Ward and Hell’s Gate’s John Njenga in November 2020.

Jubilee's Francis Njoroge and the UDA candidate are the front runners, while others include Benard Kariuki (People's Democratic Party), Stephen Adoch(Orange Democratic Movement), Rebecca Moraa (Third Way Alliance), Felix Kipruto (People's Party of Kenya) and Joseph Kariuki (The Service Party).

The Jubilee and UDA candidates are likely to put to the test the political might of President Uhuru Kenyatta and DP Ruto amid the wars between the two luminaries.

Senators Kihika and Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet) and MP Ngunjiri have been leading the campaigns for the UDA candidate in his quest to defeat Jubilee Party, which has held Nakuru in its grip since 2013.

Tear gas is seen in Nakuru town on February 20, 2021, when police dispersed Tangatanga politicians and their supporters from a meeting at the Nakuru showgrounds.

Photo credit: Joseph Openda | Nation Media Group

Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui has also been drumming up support for Jubilee candidates in London and Hell’s Gate.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on January 19 confirmed clearing 16 candidates nominated by their respective parties and four independent candidates for the London Ward by-election.