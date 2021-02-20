Tangatanga politicians tear-gassed during UDA's Nakuru campaigns

By  Stella Cherono

Regional Editor, South Rift

Nation Media Group

Police in Nakuru County on Saturday morning lobbed teargas canisters at a group of lawmakers allied to Deputy President William Ruto, who had started a campaign meeting to drum up support for the United Democratic Alliance candidate for the London Ward by-election.

