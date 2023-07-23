Talk of Town: Vocal Azimio activist reneges on Kenya Kwanza deal

A vocal Azimio activist and mobiliser stands accused of committing the political equivalent of kukula fare — taking money and failing to fulfill a promise.

The activist, who is battling myriad problems, is said to have accepted hundreds of thousands of shillings paid in installments by a lawyer allied to the government with the commitment that they would transfer their gift of the gab to singing Kenya Kwanza praises.

The activist, however, reneged on this gentlemen’s agreement and has instead become even more outspoken in publicly promoting Azimio’s agenda, pledging loyalty to Raila Odinga and throwing barbs at the government.

***

MP angered by bid to ‘hijack’ ex-lover

A recording purporting to be that of an MP and her predecessor is still the talk of the town this week, days after it was released. In the clip, the female legislator accuses the former MP of trying to “hijack” a planned visit to the county by a senior government official.

The legislator is heard arguing that since she had shared a bed with the senior government official, her predecessor, who was defeated in the August 2022 elections but was given a State job, should stay away from what should be “bedroom affairs”.

It was, however, her vulgar language that left many shocked.

***

Designer suits blow official’s travel budget

A high-ranking government official has already exhausted his foreign travel budget, during which he buys lavishly expensive Italian suits.

The official, according to those close to him, says he does not miss any foreign trip, including small conferences where he can be represented by junior staff.

His motive, a little bird tells us, is not necessarily to attend the seminars, but to have the opportunity to buy the designer suits.

He was heard telling one of his handlers that since he did not have direct control over the budget, he could only use the foreign trips to make money through the generous allowances he was entitled to by virtue of his position.

***

Intense security check angers governor

A governor is furious with his former colleague, now a senior government official, to whom he paid a courtesy call only for the county chief to be subjected to an intense security check.

Our mole says the governor was forced to wait in the lobby for about 10 minutes as the boss sent seven of his officers to check that everything was in order before going in to meet him.

The visibly shocked and embarrassed governor was overheard complaining about what had happened to his friend to the extent that he now considers him a security threat who must be frisked and searched before he can have an audience with him.

***

PS’s brother becomes village nuisance

A brother of an influential Principal Secretary in a powerful docket is becoming a nuisance not only to the leaders of his community but also to the villagers.

The brother, according to our source, has become more powerful than the PS himself and gives orders to everyone in the village, whom he constantly reminds of who he is.

The ‘big man’ now wants to be in charge of all the village groups and does not like dissenting voices from anyone.

Any person who dares to challenge him is quickly threatened with “dire consequences” as he reminds them that his brother holds a powerful position.

***

Did MP rush Wi-Fi project to wow big boss?

What does it take for a top Kenya Kwanza leader to visit your constituency? Well, one MP was overheard telling his colleagues that he was in a dilemma over what to launch when the big man lands in his constituency.

The MP, who is serving his second term, could not settle down in a committee meeting as he paced up and down frantically calling for something to be set up to be launched.