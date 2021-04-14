Raila Odinga

Politics

Prime

Talk rife of brand new alliance as Raila hosts Moi, Muhoho in Karen

By  Justus Ochieng'

What you need to know:

  • Meeting discussed possibility of three prominent political families going into next year’s elections as a team.
  • Mr Moi’s camp declared that it demonstrated Mr Odinga’s centrality to President Kenyatta’s succession plans.

ODM leader Raila Odinga yesterday hosted Kanu chairman Gideon Moi and the President’s brother, Mr Muhoho Kenyatta, for talks that raised the stakes in the 2022 alliance-building efforts that have recently been characterised by unlikely softening of positions.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Slain KBC journalist Betty Barasa buried

  2. Court allows Kesses MP to file contempt case against Alai

  3. Covid recoveries in Kenya pass 100,000 mark

  4. Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff dies in prison

  5. Denmark drops AstraZeneca vaccine for good

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.