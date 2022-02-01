Tabitha Karanja: Why I chose UDA over Azimio despite friendship with Raila

Her closeness with Azimio la Umoja presidential flagbearer and Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga has been in the open, and after she announced she would run for a political seat, many expected Keroche Breweries founder Tabitha Karanja to join Azimio.

But the political newbie confounded friend and foe alike when she, instead, joined Deputy President William Ruto's United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

In an interview with the Nation, Mrs Karanja termed her move to join UDA “a well thought out political move backed by solid data”.

“I conducted a personal survey on the party of choice, especially in Nakuru and a whopping 82 per cent of the respondents wanted me to join UDA. I will listen to them,” she said.

Her political team conducted three different surveys from November and the results were the same, according to the respected entrepreneur.

Soon after she announced her intention to run for the senate seat, the investor was coy about her party of choice, only saying that she would listen to what the voters were saying.

“By joining UDA, I was only answering their clarion call. They are the ones who will usher me into the coveted seat. They spoke and I listened,” added Mrs Karanja.

Longstanding friendship

She described politics as a different ball game compared to the corporate world, insisting that she stood the best chance of clinching the seat by joining the political outfit led by the DP.

Did the personal decision to join DP camp jolt her relationship with Mr Odinga?

A thoughtful Mrs Karanja answered emphatically, “No.”

Their friendship goes beyond politics, she explained, and added: “Mr Odinga is a political enigma and that is an undisputed fact. He means well for the country. We have a longstanding friendship and I wish him well in his endeavours.”

Mr Odinga has been at the forefront defending local entrepreneurs and has, on several occasions, paid homage to the Keroche Breweries founder. Mr Odinga’s close associate James Orengo has also defended the Keroche owners in court over tax evasion accusations.

In 2012, then the Prime Minister, Mr Odinga, while laying the foundation stone for the proposed Keroche Breweries factory, said history had shown that no country could develop on foreign investors alone.

“We should encourage local investment, which would ensure an expanded tax base and job creation,” Mr Odinga said at the time.

Political move

He called on Kenyans to voluntarily pay taxes, adding that 75 per cent of development in the country was being locally funded.

“I would hate to preside over the country then engage in a begging mission,” said the PM.

Turning to the taxman, he had urged the Kenya Revenue Authority to form a cordial relationship with taxpayers and not to “harass” them when pursuing taxes. “A cow that produces milk needs to be fed well,” said Mr Odinga then.

Speaking 10 years ago, one might say Mr Odinga’s words about tax were prophetic, with Mrs Karanja having now had several run-ins with the taxman since the setting up of the Naivasha-based factory.

“I like his (Mr Odinga’s) ideologies so much, and share some of his philosophies,” said Mrs Karanja.

Mr Odinga’s older brother, Oburu Oginga, was present during the commissioning of the Sh5 billion Keroche Breweries in 2015 and he, too, had kind words for the successful investor.

But Mrs Karanja was categorical that her political move would not in any way affect their camaraderie that dates back many years.

Bottom up model

“If you are a student of history, you will also see how many times Mr Odinga has changed political allegiances,” she pointed out.

“I was impressed by their economic policies. The bottom up approach resonates with my ideologies of starting small and empowering the masses. I am a testimony myself that the model works,” she said about her decision to join UDA.

Since the announcement that she had joined UDA, the beer maker has been having a series of meetings with supporters in Naivasha, hoping to craft a winning team that comprises seasoned political figures and close allies.

In the corporate world, Mrs Karanja went about her work with finesse, opting to operate behind the curtains, with considerable success. In the political field, the astute businesswoman had also opted to take a back seat, learning the ropes from her mentors, before going full throttle come election time.

The aspiring senator made it clear she would not be part of the murky side of politics characterised by mudslinging contests.

“I am taking corporate mannerism to the political arena,” she said.