Keroche Breweries CEO Tabitha Karanja addresses a campaign rally at Nakuru Showground on January 26, 2022.

| File | Nation Media Group

Tabitha Karanja: Why I chose UDA over Azimio despite friendship with Raila

By  Macharia Mwangi

What you need to know:

  • Mrs Karanja termed her move to join UDA “a well thought out political move backed by solid data”. 
  • Mrs Karanja has revealed her plans to conduct door-to-door campaigns, promising to give rivals a run for their money.

Her closeness with Azimio la Umoja presidential flagbearer and Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga has been in the open, and after she announced she would run for a political seat, many expected Keroche Breweries founder Tabitha Karanja to join Azimio.

