Supreme court limits number of lawyers in presidential petition

The Supreme Court has limited the number of lawyers representing Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition party presidential candidate Raila Odinga and President-Elect William Ruto in the 2022 presidential election petition.

In a notice, the registrar of the Supreme Court, limited the number of lawyers representing Mr Odinga and Dr Ruto to four. The number of lawyers representing the Independent and Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC) was also limited to four.

“Take notice that owing to Covid19-protocols, limited space, security and structures of time, the directions regarding the representations of parties must be adhered to,” read the notice.

Other parties including IEBC commissioners Wafula Chebukati, Julian Cherera, Justus Nyang’aya, Francis Wanderi, and Irene Massit were each limited to one lawyer.

Youth Advocacy Africa, Khelef Khalifa David Kariuki, Okiya Omutatah, Julia Nyokabi, were allocated two lawyers each while The Law Society of Kenya (LSK), LSK President, Attorney General, International Court Justice and the Senior Bar Counsel are also to be represented by one lawyer.

Earlier on, Mr Odinga had unveiled a team of 42 lawyers to help him argue his case against the election of president-elect William Ruto at the Supreme Court. Dr Ruto had also unveiled a team of 54 lawyers as well as 5 technical members to battle it out with Mr Odinga’s lawyers.

Dr Ruto’s team is led by Senior Counsel Fred Ngatia and lawyer Kithure Kindiki while that of Mr Odinga is led by SC James Orengo, SC Pheroze Nowrojee, SC Philip Murgor and SC Okongo Omogeni.

IEBC defence team made up of more than 10 experienced lawyers is led by former attorney general Prof Githu Muigai. He will be working with others including Kamau Karori, Abdikadir Mohamed, Eric Gumbo, Wambua Kilonzo, Peter Wanyama, George Murugu, Mahat Somane, Cyprian Wekesa and Edwin Mukele.

There are 8 petitions that have been lodged in the Supreme Court seeking to nullify President-Elect William Ruto’s victory in the August 9 polls.

In one of the petitions, Mr Odinga’s team claims they have evidence that the Supreme Court should use to nullify Ruto’s win. They have also accused IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati of interfering with the results in favour of Dr Ruto.