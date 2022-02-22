Sue me if you think I stole, says Barasa to accusers

Former Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (Ketraco) Managing Director Fernandes Barasa, who resigned to contest the Kakamega gubernatorial seat, says he is ready to face any panel to clear his name on accusations of embezzlement of funds.

Mr Barasa, whose contract was to end in April, resigned on February 1 just as he was expected to appear before the National Assembly Public Investment Committee (PIC) to answer charges of embezzling millions of shillings from Ketraco.

He was expected to clarify how Sh785 million was given to Lake Turkana Wind Power in excess payments for a project in Marsabit County before the House Committee.

But speaking after his endorsement for governor by his Abakolwe clan, Mr Barasa dismissed claims that he stole money from Ketraco. He said he had not been summoned officially by the House Committee and had learned about the matter through the media.

“Anybody who [thinks] that I stole money should go to court and sue me. I’m ready to face any panel to clear my name,” Mr Barasa said.

At the time, MPs on the National Assembly Public Investments Committee (PIC) questioned the abrupt resignation.

“I find it a bit worrying that the MD resigned yesterday hours before he was to meet us,” said the PIC chairman, Mr Abdulswamad Nassir.

Ketraco Acting MD Anthony Wamukota could not explain why Mr Barasa left the company before the expiry of his contract.