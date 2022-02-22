Sue me if you think I stole, says Barasa to accusers

Fernandes Barasa

Former Ketraco Managing Director Fernandes Barasa during an interview at his Kawi office in Nairobi on June 28, 2016.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Shaban Makokha

Writer

Nation Media Group

Former Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (Ketraco) Managing Director Fernandes Barasa, who resigned to contest the Kakamega gubernatorial seat, says he is ready to face any panel to clear his name on accusations of embezzlement of funds.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.