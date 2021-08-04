Ruto ally: DP was also barred from flying to Tanzania

Oscar Sudi

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi who has disclosed that Deputy President William Ruto had also been barred from travelling to Tanzania before he settled on the aborted trip to Uganda on Monday.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
WhatsApp Image 2020-09-22 at 13.20.40

By  Onyango K'Onyango

Deputy President William Ruto had also been barred from travelling to Tanzania before he settled on the aborted trip to Uganda on Monday, Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi has disclosed.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.