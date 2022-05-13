Storm over Kenya Kwanza power-sharing deal as MPs accuse Ruto of hypocrisy

Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance power-sharing deal yesterday sparked a storm within and outside the outfit.

Former Kiambu governor William Kabogo threatened to quit the alliance, saying, the deal which hands Musalia Mudavadi’s Amani National Congress (ANC) and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula 30 per cent of government posts as well as the proposed prime cabinet secretary and National Assembly Speaker respectively, was going against what the DP had promised Mt Kenya.

This, even as allies of President Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga accused the DP of hypocrisy and double speak over the deal, saying, he was attempting to revive the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), which he vehemently opposed, through the back door.

Mr Kabogo, who leads the Tujibebe Wakenya Party, said Dr Ruto favoured Mr Mudavadi and Wetang’ula at the expense of the 5.8 million voters in Mt Kenya.

“I have seen the coalition agreement that UDA [United Democratic Alliance], ANC and Ford-Kenya have deposited with the Registrar of Political Parties. I did not join hands with William Ruto to get an appointive position,” Mr Kabogo said at a rally in Makongeni in Thika, Kiambu County, yesterday.

“When [Dr Ruto] and I met in Dubai, I told him I’m not interested in any executive seat [but for] him to ensure that resources are distributed equitably across the country, especially in areas that will support his presidential bid, key among them the Mt Kenya region. What I suggested is that resources should be channelled based on human population. He accepted my suggestion,” Mr Kabogo said.

In Parliament, several legislators led by Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi accused Dr Ruto of being a hypocrite.

“They say one thing and convince the public that they are honest. But in actual fact, their claims are a mixture of sense and political nonsense,” Mr Wandayi told journalists at Parliament Building.

The ODM director of political affairs was accompanied by MPs Richard Onyonka (Kitutu Chache South), Jeremiah Kioni (Ndaragwa), John Mbadi (Suba North), Eseli Simiyu (Tongaren).

Others were Charles Kilonzo (Yatta), Wilberforce Oundo (Funyula), TJ Kajwang’ (Ruaraka) and Charles Were (Kasipul Kabondo).

The said deceit, fraud, and lies have become the currency of politics around the Kenya Kwanza outfit. The leaders defended President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga, who they said initiated the BBI process for the good of the nation.

The BBI had proposed an expanded executive, which would include the creation of the position of prime minister and two deputies. However, Dr Ruto opposed the proposal, saying, it would burden taxpayers.

“Today, they are now sharing the positions they opposed under BBI. In fact, they are implementing the BBI proposals to the letter. And they are doing it because they know that the proposals were not only good for them but also necessary for their survival,” Mr Wandayi charged.

The MPs were reacting to reports that the DP could institute constitutional changes should he win the August 9 polls.

Kenya Kwanza has proposed to create the office of the prime cabinet secretary who will be in charge of supervision and coordination of government ministries. The position will be created within 14 days if the alliance wins the August 9 election. Ford Kenya will nominate the candidate who will be the Speaker of the National Assembly.

The two positions are perceived as having been tailored for Mr Mudavadi and Mr Wetang’ula respectively. Mr Kioni said the revelation by the coalition should be a turning point for Kenyans.

“Two things have come out clearly from the revelations coming out of this agreement,” said National Assembly Minority leader John Mbadi . “Dr Ruto is known to always benefit from the things that he opposes. He opposed the current constitution. He has been on salary for five years without working and enjoyed the trappings of power.”

He said that, in choosing to create the position of a prime cabinet secretary through an executive order, the DP lacked the courage just to call it a prime minister. Mr Simiyu said Kenyans have seen that the DP’s alliance is erratic.

“Now it comes out that they’re also looking for positions. So, when we tell them that they are flip-flopping, they tell us that is only a fool who does not change their minds,” said Mr Simiyu.

He added that the proposals in the agreement did not amount to changing the minds.