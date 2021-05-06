Storm in ODM: Why Raila fired Otiende 

Otiende Amollo and James Orengo

Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo (left) and Senate Minority Leader James Orengo at Raliew Catholic Church in Rarieda,Siaya county, on September 30, 2018.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Justus Ochieng'

What you need to know:

  • Orengo and Otiende are said to have snubbed a meeting called by Odinga on Monday over BBI Bill.
  • The Rarieda MP's actions apparently prompted Mr Odinga to call his bluff.

Senate Minority leader James Orengo and Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo reportedly snubbed a meeting with ODM leader Raila Odinga on Monday, escalating the power struggle in the party which prompted the latest purge. 

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Covid-19: Kenya records 25 deaths, 705 new cases

  2. Court awards Nyali MP Sh1m over defamatory story

  3. Somalia restores diplomatic ties with Kenya

  4. Tanganyika officials impeach Kabila's brother

  5. Zimbabwe mulls mass killing of elephants

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.