Storm in Kenya Kwanza over merger plan

A storm is brewing in Kenya Kwanza Alliance over the plan to fold affiliate parties to form a single party ahead of the 2027 elections.

Some Kenya Kwanza coalition partners have faulted the call by United Democratic Alliance (UDA) new Secretary-General Cleophas Malala, telling him to hold his horses.

The former Kakamega senator said his immediate task will be to begin a dialogue with sister parties in Kenya Kwanza to front one party, in this case, UDA, against their opponents.

However, Amani National Congress (ANC) Director of Political Affairs, Mr Omulo Junior said all the affiliate parties in the ruling alliance are equal partners and it is too early for such talks.

He said the Musalia Mudavadi-led ANC party plays an active role in government to help President William Ruto deliver his bottom-up agenda.

He added that Kenya Kwanza’s agenda should be on how to fulfil the promises made to Kenyans and not be preoccupied with an election which is still four years away.

“The new SG must hold on to his horses and should not put the cat before the horse. We are equal partners in Kenya Kwanza,” said the director.

“We do not want to repeat the mistakes made during the TNA and URP merger and, at the same time, the Azimio La Umoja Coalition Party. It is prudent that we learn from the past mergers before we repeat the same mistakes that will later lead us into a hole,” he added.

Mr Omulo’s sentiments were echoed by Democratic Party spokesperson Mr Newton Khamasi.

He said Mr Malala should first convene a meeting of affiliate parties to discuss thorny issues before thinking of asking sister parties to fold up.

He pointed out that despite Kenya Kwanza being formed on the premise of honesty, some affiliate parties have not benefitted from government appointments made so far.

For instance, he said the DP party has only Attorney-General Justin Muturi’s appointment to show for its support for President Ruto’s election.

“Political journey is never a highway and as you (Malala) take up this appointment, I wish to remind you that there will be two outcomes depending on how affiliate parties are handled. We will either fold in or fold out,” said Mr Khamasi.