Storm in both Houses as MPs fight over economy

A major showdown is looming in Parliament as Opposition MPs lock horns with the government side over the unfolding economic crisis as sittings resume at the National Assembly and Senate today after a short recess.

The development also comes at a time when all eyes will be on the two Houses with cabinet secretaries expected to start appearing before MPs to answer questions and explain the government’s agenda.

National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi yesterday said he intends to table a statement on the country’s financial situation today, setting the stage for a battle between the two political sides.

Whereas the Opposition maintains the country is on the brink of economic collapse as the government grapples with meeting its most basic obligations, Kenya Kwanza MPs blame the mess on “excesses” by the previous administration.

Mr Wandayi said they will want to know where proceeds from massive tax increments instituted by President William Ruto’s government and savings from scrapped subsidies are going to.

He said it will not be business as usual as they will compel the national government to come clean on operations at key institutions including the National Treasury, the Central Bank of Kenya and the Kenya Revenue Authority with a view to establishing what has gone wrong.

The Ugunja MP said the Opposition would not allow the Kenya Kwanza government to use Mr Kenyatta, Covid-19, the war in Ukraine and the general economic meltdown around the globe as scapegoats.

The National Assembly and Senate resume plenary sittings today after a short recess, with the former adjourning on March 24 while senators went for a one-week break seven days later.

Last month, both Houses of Parliament amended their Standing Orders to allow CSs to appear before them starting this month on Wednesdays — in the National Assembly during the afternoons between 2.30pm and 5.30pm and during the mornings in the Senate. National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wa said the move is aimed at ensuring that President Ruto’s administration is accountable. The development will also set stage for a battle between the two political divides, as CSs who will be appearing before the MPs will be taken to task over the current cash crisis.

Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo said MPs must ask the tough questions even as the bipartisan talks between the government and the Opposition convened to forestall a political crisis following weeks of anti-government protests focus on addressing the high cost of living in the country.

“Reduction of the cost of living will be a priority in the discussions as we want the government to lower the cost of unga immediately,” said the MP.

However, Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot and National Assembly Majority Whip Syllvanus Osoro maintain that the bi-partisan talks will only revolve around the reconstitution of the electoral agency.

The country is battling a biting cash crunch, which has resulted in delays in the payment of March salaries for civil servants, MPs and county employees.

The administration owes state agencies Sh204 billion while the counties are demanding Sh92.5 billion in equitable share of revenues for January, February, and March. On Sunday, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua admitted that the country is in a difficult situation with what was collected in the last two weeks only sufficient to pay maturing loans. He blamed the “Handshake” pact between Mr Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga in March 2018 for fomenting a financial crisis in the country.

Mr Gachagua accused the Kenyatta administration of burdening the country with huge debts. “They borrowed money left, right and centre and, because we are a responsible government, we have to pay that money. [President] Ruto cannot run away from those debts although he did not incur them,” he said.

However, Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi said President Ruto cannot run away from the mess of the Jubilee government because he was Mr Kenyatta’s deputy. He pointed out that Mr Odinga was never in the government nor did he sit in the Cabinet.

“In fact, maandamano [mass protests] should continue. These guys are talking with a lot of chest thumping. Ruto wants to blame the crisis on Uhuru, saying, we are in this situation because of the “Handshake” yet he was in the government and was sitting in Cabinet meetings,” said Mr Osotsi.