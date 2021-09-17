Stop shedding crocodile tears over fuel prices, Okoth Obado tells ODM MPs

Migori Governor Okoth Obado

Migori Governor Okoth Obado.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (3)

By  Justus Ochieng'  &  Samwel Owino

 Migori Governor Okoth Obado has censured ODM MPs over what he termed as arbitrary approval of the Finance Bill 2018 which introduced eight per cent tax on petroleum products that had now come to haunt Kenyans over the increased fuel prices.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.