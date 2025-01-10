Stop 'putting political leaders in coffins', Ruto tells critics

President William Ruto has for the first time addressed cases of social media users depicting him and other leaders in coffins, warning that it was a dangerous path and that some unnamed political leaders were misusing the youth for it.

Speaking on Friday, the Head of State warned the youth against such mischief, echoing previous comments by his lieutenants, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah and his Minority counterpart Junet Mohamed, who had issued similar warnings.

“I want to ask those who are encouraging young people to continue this trend where they are putting people in coffins to be careful so that we don't build a generation that is going to self-destruct," President Ruto said in Turbo, Uasin Gishu County.

"We must tell our young people that good morals, good character pays. Instead of using the internet to have pictures, images of people in coffins, use the internet to monetize and create jobs for yourself, earn money and make your lives better. Having coffins will not help you in any way and it will do nothing to nobody,” the President said.

“Today, you will have the leaders in coffins; next, you will have your parents, your own siblings, or even your friends. Next time, who knows? You risk starting to contemplate about murder.”

The depiction of leaders in coffins was suspected by social media users to be one of the reasons behind the abduction of youth across the country, with those said to be behind it having been held for days before being released this week. Police and top politicians allied to the President have, however, denied involvement in the disappearances.

In the Uasin Gishu meetings, the President did not make direct reference to the abductions, but he had in previous cases asked parents to take care of truant children, even as he promised to deal with the abductions.

State-funded human rights agency, Kenya National Commission on Human Rights, had said about 82 Kenyans had been abducted since June 2024, with more than 20 still missing.

“Do not be scared of pessimists who are out to derail implementation of projects beneficial to Kenyans. It is too early and I am not afraid of them,” said Dr Ruto.

The Head of State asked parents to instill upright morals on their children and cautioned against the misuse of social media to insult other leaders.

President Ruto who toured Kesses, Kapseret and Turbo constituencies affirmed his commitment to deliver in his promise of transforming the country’s economy while defending achievement made through the broad-based government.

“As Kenyans, we should be ready to unity and not allow to be divided by pessimists. The transformations being implemented by my government are already bearing fruits in the agriculture, education, health, trader and manufacturing among other sectors,” said Dr Ruto.

The President said the increased crop productivity following the distribution of low cost government fertilizer has helped lower the cost of flour to almost Sh100 per 2 Kg while the country is no longer importing sugar after his administration revived state owned sugar companies and distributed fertilizer to cane farmers.

“The general cost of living is now much lower while the inflation rate has dropped and my administration is determined to prove my critics wrong by implementing more reforms beneficial to Kenyans,” said Dr Ruto.

He urged more Kenyans to register to the Social Health Assurance (SHA) scheme saying it will enable the government to have accurate data for purchase of drugs, equipment, staff and other requirements to attain universal healthcare.

President Ruto defended reforms in the Education sector explaining that more teachers have been recruited and infrastructure put in place for the smooth implementation of the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) and transition to Grade 9.

He defended the Affordable Housing programme noting that apart from creating jobs to many youth, it will allow to have decent houses.

President Ruto further disclosed plans to allocate more funds to Moi University and institute changes that will salvage it from facing collapse due to administrative and financial challenges.

“I have been told of problems facing Moi University and more funds and changes will be made but I need more time to ensure that it is back to smooth operations,” said Dr Ruto.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki reiterated the need for the country’s unity and asked Kenyans to support the Presidency for the achievement of development record.

“We are out to unite Kenyans and concentrate on building the economy for the development of the country,” said Prof Kindiki.

Mr Ichung’wah told off leaders he said were inciting Kenyans and vowed to deal with them.

“I will not give them space to those who make noise and incite people in the internet and social media and I will trash them,” said Mr Ichung’wah noting that some of them previously held powerful positions.