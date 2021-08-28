Stop intimidating William Ruto, DP allies tell Uhuru Kenyatta

Deputy President William Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto addressing mourners during Nominated Senator Victor Prengei’s burial at Marioshoni Grounds in Nakuru County on August 28, 2021.

By  Stella Cherono  &  Mercy Koskei

Deputy President William Ruto allies have asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to stop intimidating his deputy.

