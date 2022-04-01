State marshals security agents ahead of party primaries

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i says the government has mobilised enough security agents ahead of party primaries set to start later this month.

On Friday, the CS said a multi-agency security team had already mapped out potential flashpoints in different regions.

He spoke during a meeting with the Inter-Religious Council of Kenya (IRCK) and Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai.

According to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission timelines, the primaries that have already started for some political parties must be concluded by April 24, 2022.

CS Matiang’i stated that the special deployment plan will be executed alongside heightened surveillance of political activities and hate speech and incitement crackdown.

“We have our plans for ensuring the nominations, like any other election-related activity, are conducted in an environment of peace. We are continuously assessing the levels of vulnerability to security challenges during this season and adjusting our strategies accordingly,” he said.

The CS further expressed concerns over the prolonged political campaigns, saying it exerts pressure on the police and other security resources as more officers are dedicated to dealing with campaign-related conflicts.

Dr Matiang’i also challenged the IEBC to strictly enforce the elections calendar, especially on the official campaign window.

The move, according to Matiang’i, will end protracted politicking, which he said was unhealthy for the economy.

“We have been in campaign mode for the past four years. What follows is violent confrontations arising from disagreements in sharing of campaign bribes. We have had to commit more resources into managing charged crowds and containing the resultant clashes, and this has strained the resources we have at our disposal,” he said.

Undermining cohesion

Rev Father Joseph Mutie, Chair of IRCK, sought an appraisal on the security preparedness for the August polls and precisely the government’s plan against ethnic mobilisation which he said was undermining cohesion, security, and peace.

The Council also asked the CS to guarantee that the police service and other security agencies will uphold neutrality during the elections and that IEBC staff will be provided with adequate security.

Responding to the IEBC safety during elections, the CS said the government would meet security needs for the Commission.

He, however, challenged religious leaders to commit more efforts to peace and reconciliation efforts.

Further, the CS said the curfew imposed in parts of Garissa County will be reviewed ahead of the Ramadhan period, subject to restoration of calm.

According to Dr Matiang’i, the government is also prioritising inter-community peace-building initiatives to complement ongoing security operations in Baringo, Elgeyo Marakwet, and other insecurity-prone areas.