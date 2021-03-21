State House is ours to lose, the ‘big four’ say after wins

After a winning streak in the just concluded by-elections, One Kenya Alliance now has its sight firmly trained at State House, with its membership hoping to outrun Deputy President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga whom they see as the only threat to their ambition.

The quartet of Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Gideon Moi (Kanu) and Moses Wetang’ula (Ford Kenya) on Saturday declared that their match to the house on the hill was unstoppable, following Wiper candidate Agnes Kavindu Muthama’s win in Machakos senatorial by-election that saw UDA party associated with DP Ruto walloped.

Mr Urbanus Muthama Ngengele of UDA managed a paltry 19,726 votes compared to 104,352 garnered by the senator-elect.

The victory comes hot on the heels of Matungu (Kakamega) and Kabuchai (Bungoma) mini polls where candidates Peter Nabulindo running on the ANC ticket and Majimbo Simiyu Kalasinga of Ford Kenya respectively supported by the alliance won. The four politicians held joint campaigns in the constituencies.

To further consolidate his monopoly on the Ukambani politics, Mr Musyoka on Saturday declared war on two governors; Dr Alfred Mutua of Machakos and his Makueni counterpart Kivutha Kibwana whom he accused of forging a working alliance with Mr Odinga to challenge his authority in the region.

Mr Musyoka, referring to the decision of Maendeleo Chap Chap headed by Governor Mutua to withdraw its candidate Mutua Katuku in the Senate by-election, claimed the county chief was acting on instructions of Mr Odinga.

“The statistical data, Kalonzo Musyoka’s massive popularity and the self-declared PR King’s real and obvious fear of his candidate trailing in a distant third in the Machakos by-election; are the only factors involved.

"We are aware the purported withdrawal was orchestrated by the ODM leader who is attempting to craft a new alliance with non-starters namely Kibwana, Mutua and Mukhisa (Mukhisa Kitui), in order to undermine his former Nasa principals in their strongholds, is an alliance dead on thought,” Mr Musyoka said in a statement adding that the myth perpetuated by the self-declared PR King and his cousin Prof Kibwana that Ukambani is up for grabs, is thus crashed henceforth.

Kalonzo “thankless”

But ODM fired back instantly, accusing Mr Musyoka of being thankless.

“ODM supported the Wiper candidate for Senate in Machakos. Even the decision by Chap Chap to withdraw from the race was influenced largely by Raila in order to help Kalonzo win over UDA. In his usual style instead of being thankful, Kalonzo has chosen to be salty. I rather he just said thank you,” ODM secretary-general Edwin Sifuna said.

Even as Mr Sifuna spoke, a number of the Orange party insiders challenged Mr Musyoka to go beyond his Ukambani backyard to prove his national credentials.

“There is a by-election coming up in Bonchari. Let Kalonzo lead Wiper in winning the parliamentary seat if we must take him seriously,” a high-ranking official said.

“The victories strengthen OKA (One Kenya Alliance) and disabuse sceptics who have underrated and dismissed these leaders as not controlling voting blocs. The message is they're in control,” Mr Mudavadi’s spokesman Kabatesi Kibisu said.

Mr Kibisu added that the message to Mr Odinga is that, “He relied on them (Nasa principals) to get where he is and he doesn't stand a chance without them. His attempts to clone – Oparanya (Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya), Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu, Governor Kibwana to checkmate these leaders in their regions now amounts to nothing.”

The Nation learnt that the strategy of the OKA is to isolate Mr Odinga and force him to the negotiating table in the end. It is meant to chip his rational bases of Coast, Western and to an extent Ukambani from him. Already, all pointers are that DP Ruto has made away with the pastoralist constituency.

Wetang’ula’s warning

Senator Wetang’ula on Saturday warned sceptics of the budding alliance to brace themselves for more surprises.

“The Sacred Alliance has hit the ground running. The gate-keepers have spoken loud and clear. The unfolding political scenarios in Kenya are a precursor to a very interesting 2022. I can foresee a noisy and messy situation with predictable casualties. Watch the space. Kutangulia sio kufika (there is still a lot of ground to cover)!”

Mr Wetang’ula has never forgiven the former prime minister for his sacking as Senate Minority Leader after cracks begun to show in the Nasa alliance that brought them together in the last General Election. His position was taken up by a close Odinga ally and Siaya Senator James Orengo.

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala (ANC) says the alliance stands the best chance of succeeding President Uhuru Kenyatta when he retires next year.

“The alliance that brings our party leader Mudavadi, Ford Kenya boss Wetang’ula, Wiper leader Musyoka and Kanu chairman Moi is steadfast and out main agenda is to form the next government,” he said.

DP Ruto had a quiet weekend at his official residence in Karen but his handlers said he made a number of calls trying to understand what may have gone eerily wrong in Machakos.

While the general understanding in his camp was that Wiper had the upper hand, the huge margin of votes became very concerning for the DP given that the nascent party he’s promoting needed to announce its presence in the political arena with a thud-impact.

UDA chairman Johnson Muthama, blamed by DP’s handlers for bungling the by-election, was not available for comment last evening.

Double tragedy

The loss was a double tragedy for the former Machakos lawmaker since other than being the chairman of the opposing party, he is also a former husband of the winner. When Ms Kavindu was unveiled by Wiper as the candidate, Mr Muthama accused Mr Kalonzo of exploiting their domestic fights with her at the detriment of his family.

Allies of Mr Odinga are reportedly sulking that lately Mr Kenyatta has been parading their leader alongside OKA members in what they feel is ‘demoting him’ in the end portraying him as if they are ‘equals’ yet they say, there are only two handshake partners; the President and Mr Odinga.

The ongoing realignment implies that the 2022 presidential race remains wide open. Some of Mr Odinga’s handlers say you cannot dismiss the possibility of him working with DP Ruto as a way of getting back at the President to punish him for ‘betrayal’ yet there is still the possibility of the DP making up with his boss, Mr Kenyatta. The belief in Mr Odinga’s camp is such that he does not need the support of any of his former Nasa colleagues to win support in their backyards.

But the OKA alliance will also have to contend with the question of who will bell the cat. Such is normally the litmus test for political alliances. Each of them feel it is their time to rule the country with Mr Musyoka, the oldest, 67, convinced that he should be the first among equals.

Mr Kalonzo, a former vice-president, will, however, have to contend with Prof Kibwana, Kitui governor Charity Ngilu and Governor Mutua who are also leaders in their own right, commanding a significant following in the region who may choose to chart different political paths. For Mr Mudavadi and Mr Wetang’ula, all from Mulembe nation, they will have to commandeer the region to their side even with the ticket of former Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (Unctad) Mukhisa Kituyi bubbling under the surface.

Mr Moi on the side has a daunting task. What should be his primary base of the Rift Valley is solidly behind DP Ruto leaving him very exposed. In fact his detractors joke that Senator Moi despite being one of the favourites of the system to take over from President Kenyatta is so poor that all he brings to the negotiating table is money.