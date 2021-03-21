State House is ours to lose, the ‘big four’ say after wins

Sacred Alliance in Machakos

Sacred Alliance members Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Musalia Mudavadi (ANC) and Moses Wetang'ula (Ford Kenya) during campaigns in Machakos for Wiper senator candidate Agnes Kavindu Muthama, March 12, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Justus Wanga

Nation Media Group

After a winning streak in the just concluded by-elections, One Kenya Alliance now has its sight firmly trained at State House, with its membership hoping to outrun Deputy President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga whom they see as the only threat to their ambition.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Kenya records 17 more Covid-19 deaths

  2. Didmus Barasa plans break from active politics

    Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa

  3. Small parties look set to decide Israel vote

  4. State House is ours to lose, the ‘big four’ say after wins

  5. Hope for better access to water as State finalises mega projects

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.