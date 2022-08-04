State declares voting day, August 9, as public holiday

"It is notified for information to the public that the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and Co-ordination of National Government, pursuant to and in exercise of the powers conferred by section 2 (4) of the Public Holidays Act, read together with Articles 101 (1), 177 (1) (a) and 180 (1) of the Constitution of Kenya 2010, declares Tuesday, 9th August, 2022, as a public holiday to afford the people of Kenya the opportunity to participate in the 2022 general elections of Members of Parliament, Members of County Assemblies and County Governors," Mr Matiang'i said.