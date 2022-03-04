Speakers to rule on politicians who switch parties

Registrar of Political Parties Ann Nderitu

Registrar of Political Parties Ann Nderitu when she appeared before National Assembly Committee on Justice and Legal Affairs yesterday.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation  Media Group

By  David Mwere

Nation Media Group

Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu now says that the Speakers of Parliament and county assemblies will have the final say in determining whether seats held by elected leaders who change parties on March 26 will become vacant and therefore trigger by-elections.

