Speaker Muturi calls off National Assembly special sitting

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has called off a special sitting that was planned for Wednesday, saying the Government Printer declined and failed to gazette it.

Without a gazette notice, it was not possible to have a special sitting as standing orders stipulate that there has to be such a notice clearly stating the agenda and the time of the sitting.

“It is worth noting that the Government Printer has declined and failed to gazette the special sitting for reasons not explained to us despite the requisite documentation being forwarded to his office in good time last week,” Mr Muturi said.

Consultations

“In the circumstances I am compelled to call off the special sitting to allow consultations by the executive. In the light of the foregoing, this is to notify you that the special sitting of the House scheduled on Wednesday stands cancelled.”

The House standing orders stipulate that its calendar, once approved, should be published in the Kenya Gazette, parliamentary website and at least two newspapers of national circulation.

A special sitting is held at the request of the leader of the majority party or the leader of the minority party. In this case, Mr Muturi said he acted on a request by Majority Leader Amos Kimunya, the Kipipiri MP.

On Friday, Speaker Muturi recalled MPs for a special sitting to consider the County Governments Additional Allocations Bill 2021 to unlock the disbursement of conditional grants to the 47 counties following a court order.

“Pursuant to the provisions of Standing Order 29(1) relating to Special Sitting of the House, I have received and acceded to a request from the leader of the majority party to hold special sittings of the National Assembly on 13th July 2022,” read the Speaker’s notice.

Lawmakers were scheduled to discuss the County Governments Additional Allocations Bill 2022 and the Ratification of Defence Cooperation Agreement between the Kenyan and United Kingdom governments.

MPs were also to consider the Huduma Bill 2021, which was coming up in the committee of the whole House where various proposed amendments were set to be considered.

The bill seeks to establish the National Integration Identity Management System (Niims), a central database that government agencies and other entities can access in providing services to the people.