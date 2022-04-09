Speaker Justin Muturi joins DP Ruto's Kenya Kwanza alliance

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has inked a deal to join the Kenya Kwanza alliance led by Deputy President William Ruto.

Mr Muturi, who is the leader of the Democratic Party (DP), signed the agreement at the Hermosa Hotel in Karen, Nairobi.

Present at the signing Saturday event were ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetang'ula (Ford-Kenya), as well as other Ruto allies.

Dr Ruto said the deal is a culmination of lengthy talks between Kenya Kwanza Alliance and the DP party over the past couple of weeks.

"I am a proud Kenyan that we are today joined by a party that has a history in the Republic of Kenya. A party that has had a footprint in the transformation journey of the country having been led at one time by former President Mwai Kibaki," the DP said.