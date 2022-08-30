Sort your issues internally, Supreme Court tells IEBC Commissioners

The Supreme Court has asked the electoral agency's warring commissioners to resolve their internal wrangles outside the court.

Speaking Tuesday during the second session of the 2022 presidential election petition pretrial conference in Milimani Law Courts, Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu said the court will not wade into the matter of deciding which lawyer will represent the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Currently, the Wafula Chebukati faction is being represented by former Attorney-General Prof Githu Muigai, while the Juliana Cherera-led faction is represented by Senior Counsel Paul Muite.

In the morning session, both lawyers had asserted that they represent IEBC in the presidential petition filed by Azimio leader Raila Odinga.

Lawyers Paul Muite and Githu Muigai argue over who is representing IEBC

However, DCJ Mwilu made it clear in the second session that the court will not be dragged into their dispute.

"This court cannot deal with the issue or any dispute as to the legal representation of the IEBC. It is not the business of the court to determine who represents the IEBC," she said.

"That is an internal issue that must be resolved by the IEBC internally," DCJ Mwilu added.

Deepening wrangles

The electoral agency is deeply divided with two sides emerging since Mr Chebukati declared William Ruto the President-elect. The first is the chair's faction consisting of Prof Abdi Guliye, Mr Boya Molu and CEO Marjan Hussein Marjan, while the second consists of Ms Cherera, Ms Irene Masit, Mr Justus Nyang'aya and Mr Francis Wanderi.

The second faction, which disowned the presidential election results that saw Dr Ruto declared the winner, has also sought to have its own representation at the Supreme Court led by Mr Muite.