Sonko to know fate of Mombasa governor bid next week

An application by ex-Nairobi governor Mike Sonko challenging a decision by the electoral commission to disqualify him from contesting the Mombasa governor race will be heard next week.

Justice John Mativo said parties will argue their positions on whether the decision by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to disqualify him will be suspended pending hearing of the case.

The judge yesterday June 10 directed Mr Sonko to serve his suit documents to the respondents within three days and fixed the case for hearing on June 14. The IEBC has already appointed a law firm to represent it in the case, which is being heard at the High Court in Mombasa.

In his application, Mr Sonko wants to have the IEBC ’s decision (which disqualified him) contained in a media release of June 4 and dated May 17 quashed.

Mr Sonko also wants to have the move by the Mombasa County returning officer to decline to clear him for the governor race also quashed.

Also Read: Mike Sonko hits the wall at IEBC clearance

Through lawyer Derrick Odhiambo, Mr Sonko says his impeachment proceedings have not been concluded and are currently pending before the Supreme Court. He says the IEBC decision was premature, prejudicial, oppressive and has already caused irredeemable damage and untold suffering to him.

“There are other connected matters pending in connection with this matter in which the applicant (Mr Sonko) has an interest and in which the office of the Attorney General is acting,” Mr Sonko says in his suit papers.

Mr Sonko says the decision by the electoral body to exclude him from vying for Mombasa Governor’s seat is premature, prejudicial, oppressive and has already caused irredeemable damage and untold suffering to him.

Thus, Mr Sonko wants his application heard and determined expeditiously and a stay of IEBC and its chairperson’s decision be granted pending hearing and determination of the application.

“This is a matter of significant public interest consideration and policy and it is also in the interest of justice that it is heard and determined expeditiously given the tight electoral timelines,” says Mr Sonko.

According to Mr Sonko, the decision of IEBC and its officials is erroneous and discriminatory since there are other candidates who were impeached or convicted for 66 years and have active appeals before court but they have been cleared to vie yet he has been disqualified even before presenting his credentials.

Mr Sonko also wants to have the electoral body officials compelled to receive his nomination papers and clear him to vie pending hearing and determination of the application inter-parties.

He says that the respondents’ decisions are not the exercise of their own discretion but the result of unlawful collusion and pressure from third parties.

“The second respondent’s (Mr Chebukati) decisions are in conflict with powers and requirements of his office to act independently, impartially and without fear or favour,” argues Mr Sonko.