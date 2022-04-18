Sonko push for governor seat sparks row in Wiper

The split in the Kalonzo Musyoka-led Wiper party over the Mombasa governor ticket continues to widen after Kisauni MP Ali Mbogo dismissed Mr Mike Sonko’s candidacy despite party officials’ insistence that the latter would take part in the primaries.

“I was issued with an interim certificate as an unopposed Wiper candidate to vie for the Mombasa gubernatorial race by [Mr] Musyoka at the Bomas of Kenya. It was signed by National Elections Board chair Agatha Solitei. What we hear about [Mr] Sonko is just rumours. I don’t have an opponent in Wiper and there will be no nominations in Mombasa,” said Mr Mbogo.

He said Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir, who bagged the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) ticket, was his only challenger in the forthcoming polls. But Mr Sonko, who has remained evasive amid flip-flopping in the party over his candidacy, is still Mr Mbogo’s biggest threat. His entry into the race has shaken the region’s politics with other contestants watching his moves with interest. Depending on how he plays his cards, the former Nairobi governor could also set himself up for stiff opposition, which ODM could capitalise on to settle old political scores with him.

Remained silent

Yesterday, Mr Sonko remained silent on his political move but the Nation has confirmed that Wiper has submitted his name to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) as among aspirants cleared to seek the party’s ticket in primaries that were slated for yesterday.

Ms Solitei told the Nation that Mr Sonko has expressed interest in contesting for the seat, after joining the party last month.

Nominations were postponed at the last minute to allow for talks between Mr Sonko and Mr Mbogo, who was last week issued with an interim certificate.

Ms Solitei said that, until last week, the party had only one aspirant seeking the ticket and who could have been nominated directly, but with Mr Sonko’s entry, there will have to be nominations to choose who will fly the party’s flag in the contest.

“We haven’t issued nomination certificates to anyone for the Mombasa governorship race because we have more than one aspirant and that means we’ll have to conduct nominations to determine the winner,’’ she said.

Wiper national vice chairman Mutula Kilonzo Jr said the list submitted to the IEBC by the party, which includes Mr Sonko’s name, was authentic. The party’s Mombasa chairman Sheikh Twaha Omar said Mr Sonko was welcome to bid for the seat.

Mombasa governor

“It is Mr Sonko’s right to run for Mombasa governor. Any Kenyan can vie anywhere in this country,” Mr Omar said. Others in the race are Mr Nassir (ODM), deputy governor Dr William Kingi (Pamoja African Alliance) and Mr Hassan Omar (United Democratic Alliance).

Mr Sonko who was impeached as Nairobi governor in 2020. He is a popular figure in the county and had projected herself as a performer who was kicked out by opponents in Jubilee Party who were threatened by his growing stature. He will however have to fight the tag that he is using the seat to boost his controversial image.

He, however, still maintains that his removal from office, which has been confirmed by the High Court and the Court of Appeal, was illegal and the Supreme Court will vindicate him.

Last month, the United States government issued a travel ban against Mr Sonko and members of his immediate family including his wife and two daughters on allegations of benefiting from proceeds of corruption.

Corruption

The US cited Mr Sonko’s “involvement in significant corruption” during his short tenure at City Hall. The family has also been banned from doing any business with the US.

He was sent packing on grounds of abuse of office, gross misconduct, and lack of capability to run county affairs, accusations that he had repeatedly denied.

While his latest effort to challenge his removal from office was thrown out by the Court of Appeal, he has since filed a petition to have the matter heard and determined by the Supreme Court.

His debut in politics was in 2010 when he won the Makadara parliamentary seat through a by-election on a Narc-Kenya ticket after being denied a slot in ODM, trouncing Mr Reuben Ndolo and Mr Dick Wathika.

In 2013, he won the Nairobi’ senatorial seat and was elected governor in 2017, beating incumbent Evans Kidero.