End of the road for Sonko in Mombasa Governor race

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has lost in his bid to vie for Mombasa gubernatorial race.

Wiper party, which had nominated Sonko, has been given 72 hours to nominate another candidate to vie for Mombasa race in place of Mr Sonko.

IEBC Dispute Resolution Committee upheld the decision of the Mombasa returning officer Sala Yusuf to disqualify Sonko since he was impeached as Nairobi Governor.

The court also said Sonko did not produce an original degree certificate form Kenya Methodist University and when he did, it was past the set down deadline.

