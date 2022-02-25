Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta has a word with his deputy Dr William Ruto during the 57th Madaraka Day Celebrations on June 01, 2020 at State House Gardens, Nairobi.

| File | PSCU

Politics

Prime

Song on UhuRuto falling-out starred in Moi-Karanja break-up

logo (11)

By  Mwangi Muiruri

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In 1989, Kigia’s song had headlined the political break-up between then President Daniel Arap Moi and his Vice-President, Dr Josephat Karanja.
  • The Sagana III event seems to have given a new lease of life to Kigia’s song, which was uploaded on YouTube 13 years ago.

As President Uhuru Kenyatta all but confirmed there was no love lost between him and his deputy William Ruto on Wednesday, the deejay interspersed Mr Kenyatta’s speech with Peter Kigia’s song, ‘Reke Tumanwo’ (‘Let’s Part Ways’). 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.