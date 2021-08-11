Gospel artiste Reuben Kigame: Why I want to be President

Gospel singer Reuben Kigame

Veteran gospel singer Reuben Kigame who wants to sing his way to State House in 2022. He says he will vie for president on the Federal Party of Kenya ticket.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group
logo (1)

By  Titus Ominde

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kigame takes pride in what he says was his role in the repealing of Section 2A in 1991.
  • He is banking on the support of fellow artistes as well as Christians.
  • He unsuccessfully vied for the Vihiga County gubernatorial seat in 2013.

Veteran gospel singer Reuben Kigame wants to sing his way to State House in 2022, and believes he is the best man for the job.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.