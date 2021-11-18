Showdown looms in ODM as Raila Odinga backs consensus

Raila Odinga

ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Photo credit: |Stephen Oduor | Nation Media Group

By  Justus Ochieng'

A showdown looms in the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) after party leader Raila Odinga on Wednesday backed consensus over primaries ahead of 2022 polls.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.