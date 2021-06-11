Sh15bn allocation to IEBC may be pointer of referendum plans

Photo credit: File I Nation Media Group

  • The BBI team has filed an appeal at the Court of Appeal following last month’s decision by the High Court.
  • Yesterday, Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani did not state whether the money is for a possible referendum.

Treasury has set aside Sh15 billion for the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), signalling the possibility of a Building Bridges Initiative referendum in the new financial year.

