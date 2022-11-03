Senators revive call to change Constitution

Senators have ignited a fresh push to amend the constitution in order to strengthen the mandate of the Senate, a move they said will safeguard devolution.

The MPs complained that the Senate has been weakened by the skewed nature of the bicameral setting of Parliament, setting senators up for failure.

Raising the issue, Mr Okong’o Omogeni (Nyamira, ODM) said the Naivasha compromise, during the making of the 2010 Constitution, left the Senate to live at the mercy of the courts.

He pointed out that, despite Kenya adopting a bicameral system, the setup is not in line with other countries that it borrowed the practice from.

In the United States, for instance, he said, senators are ranked higher than members of the House of Representatives, who are equivalent to members of the National Assembly. The same goes for Australia.

"Raw deal"

“The Naivasha compromise weakened the Senate and we got a raw deal. We are now surviving at the mercy of the Supreme Court. Going forward, there may be a need for a constitutional amendment to address all these glaring injustices,” said Mr Omogeni. The lawmaker, who was speaking during a senators’ induction workshop in Mombasa yesterday, said the Constitution has relegated the Senate below the National Assembly.

Consequently, he said, if such amendments are not made in the near future, the Senate will just be left to be a rubber-stamping House.

Again drawing parallels with the USA and Australia, Mr Omogeni said that, in the two countries, senators serve for longer terms compared to members of the House of Representatives because they represent larger areas.

However, in Kenya, both the MPs and Senators serve for a similar term of five years despite the latter having been elected to serve a bigger jurisdiction.

“In the USA, members of the House of Representatives serve for two years while in Australia for four years while the senators there serve for six years,” he said.

Article 56 of the Constitution stipulates that the Senate represents the counties and serves to protect their interests and their governments.

The Senate also legislates laws concerning counties, determines the allocation of national revenue among counties and participates in the oversight of state organs.

Supremacy wars

Since the advent of the bicameral parliament under the new Constitution, the Senate and the National Assembly have been at loggerheads over roles, especially legislation and oversight.

On budgetary allocations, Mr Omogeni claimed senators are left to grapple with meagre resources to discharge their mandate.

“The number of staff due to a senator covering at least six constituencies is the same as an MP of a single constituency. Is this a functional system?” he posed.

Wajir Senator Sheikh Abbas lamented the apparent inferiority of the Senate to the National Assembly.

“Our staff, for example, are suffering because their payment is at the mercy of the decisions made by the National Assembly. It is high time the Parliamentary Service Commission takes charge of these [workers],” he said.

Garissa Senator Abdul Haji urged his colleagues to stamp their authority and position the Senate as the Upper House.

“The perception out there is that the Senate is a very powerful House. But the reality on the ground is different,” he said.