Senator Sifuna tells govt to tame graft, cut spending to save economy

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has expressed concern over the state of the economy and the government's spending habits, calling for immediate action to alleviate the suffering of the Kenyan people.

Speaking during a church service at ACK Waruku, Mr Sifuna criticised the government's excessive spending and the rising tide of corruption, saying it was time to prioritise the welfare of citizens over lavish perks.

"The government must cut its spending," declared Senator Sifuna. "You can't tell us that you are travelling every day while Kenyans are suffering. We need to cut wasteful spending in government and tackle the corruption that is plaguing our nation," he said.

Senator Sifuna highlighted a recent controversy involving a government minister who allegedly allocated Sh90 million to buy a house in the affluent Karen area.

The senator expressed his disbelief and questioned the priorities of a government that allows such expenditure while people are struggling to make ends meet.

"I don't think what this government is doing is right. The people are telling us that it is not right to burden them with additional taxes. If this Finance Bill is passed, we will see an increase in the cost of living from the beginning of next month. Our position is clear and has the support of a coalition; it should bring some relief to Kenyans," he said.

Senator Sifuna highlighted the dire situation faced by ordinary citizens and stressed the need for a government that prioritises the welfare of its people. He expressed concern for those suffering from hunger, the soaring prices of basic commodities and the widespread unemployment that has plagued the nation.

"We need to promote an economy that can provide for its people," Sifuna said. "You can't talk about luxury houses when people are going to bed hungry. The price of unga (maize meal) has skyrocketed and unemployment is soaring. Any government that suggests that additional taxation is the solution to the people's struggles is deceiving us.

However, the senator called on members of the opposition coalition to stand united in solidarity with the people. He urged them to listen to the grievances of the people and act accordingly, stressing the importance of aligning actions with the needs expressed by the public.