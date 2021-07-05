Senator Cleophas Malala loses bid to keep deputy minority leader post

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala has lost his attempt to retain the deputy minority leader position after a court threw out his petition against the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and the Senate Speaker.

Mr Malala wanted the court to declare that his removal and replacement by Kilifi Senator Stewart Madzayo was unlawful and violated a power-sharing agreement between the five National Super Alliance (Nasa) coalition partners.

Under the April 20, 2017 deal ODM, Amani National Congress (ANC), Wiper Democratic Movement, Ford-Kenya and Chama cha Mashinani were to share leadership positions in the Senate and National Assembly.

But Justice James Makau dismissed the petition, saying the court had no powers to entertain the case because Mr Malala had not tried to resolve the dispute through internal mechanisms provided for in the Nasa agreement.

Mr Malala and his party ANC, the judge said, had overlooked a clearly spelled out procedure by failing to have the dispute first heard and determined under Nasa mechanisms, as well as through the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal.

“I find as the petitioners failed to exhaust the mechanisms for dispute resolution as set for in law, this court has no jurisdiction until that is complied with first to review the decision complained of,” the judge said.

Consultation of parties

Mr Malala had told the court that under the Nasa agreement none of the coalition partners can singularly or collectively make decisions on behalf of the coalition.

He argued that the other parties were not consulted by ODM before he was removed on March 24, 2021.

Justice Makau allowed an objection from ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna, who told the court that the petition was filed prematurely.

ODM said the dispute arose from the Nasa agreement and Article 12 that “any dispute between coalition partners be first submitted to the summit, failing which the same should be referred to a dispute arbitration panel subject to the right of appeal to the Political Parties Tribunal”.

Justice Makau said the article binds parties regarding any dispute between coalition partners.

Mr Malala had relied on articles 22 and 258 of the Constitution in justifying his petition, arguing that every person has the right to institute court proceedings and claiming that a right or fundamental freedom in the Bill of Rights has been denied, violated or infringed or threatened.

But the judge said the issue raised by ODM in its objection was whether the court lacked the authority to hear and determine the matter and on non-compliance with provisions related to the exhaustion doctrine of the internal dispute resolution mechanism.

What happened

Mr Malala was removed by ODM members from the position of deputy minority leader in the Senate on March 14.

Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka ruled that Mr Malala had been removed and replaced by Mr Madzayo.

He had approached the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal and registered a complaint against ODM but was unable to obtain a temporary order suspending his removal.

He was removed from the position after 17 of the 28 Nasa senators, mainly from ODM, voted to oust him, accusing him of being disloyal to ODM leader Raila Odinga.

He was also accused of inciting violence against ODM supporters during the March 4 parliamentary by-election in Matungu, which was won by Peter Nabulindo of ANC.