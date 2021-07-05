Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala
Senator Cleophas Malala loses bid to keep deputy minority leader post

What you need to know:

  • Mr Malala wanted the court to declare that his removal and replacement by Kilifi Senator Stewart Madzayo was unlawful and violated a power-sharing agreement between the five National Super Alliance (Nasa) coalition partners.

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala has lost his attempt to retain the deputy minority leader position after a court threw out his petition against the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and the Senate Speaker.

