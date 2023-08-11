Senator Chimera: Outgoing governors should be barred from polls for 5 years

Former governors will no longer be allowed to contest for parliamentary or county assembly seats immediately after leaving office should a proposed legislation currently before the Senate become law.

Nominated Senator Raphael Chimera has sponsored a Bill that seeks to bar persons who have served as governors from vying for the positions for five years immediately after their terms end.

The draft Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) bill, 2023 seeks to amend Article 180 of the Constitution of Kenya by inserting the new condition.

Mr Chimera argues that the move is meant to allow certain ongoing accountability processes, such as auditing of county government accounts, to be concluded without any interference. The outcome of such processes, he said, would have a bearing on whether the governor would be suitable to hold any other elective office.

The lawmaker said that county governors, in the course of their duties, have to account to the county assemblies and the Senate for financial and administrative decisions made.

“The overarching object of the Bill would therefore be an enhancement of the rule of law and accountability in the exercise of public power,” said Mr Chimera.

Currently, former Mandera Governor Ali Roba and his Uasin Gishu counterpart Jackson Mandago are serving as senators after serving two terms as governors. Mr Mandago has been in the eye of a storm over the Uasin Gishu County Finland airlift programme.

Mr Chimera states that the five-year break gives watchdog committees in county assemblies and the Senate time to consider audit reports from the Office of the Auditor General.

“Voters would have a reference point in making an informed choice on the candidate’s suitability for another elective office since all accountability processes would have been completed,” he said.

The Bill is currently before the Justice, Legal Affairs and Human Rights committee for pre-publication scrutiny and comments.

This is the second attempt at barring persons who have served as county governors from vying for other elective offices within the first five years immediately after the end of their terms. The first attempt was through a legislative proposal sponsored by former Trans Nzoia Senator Michael Mbito. The only difference between the two is that Dr Mbito’s extended the exclusion to contesting for the presidency.

Just as like Dr Mbito’s proposal, the current attempt could be rejected by the same Senate committee. The committee, then chaired by Nyamira Senator Okong’o Omogeni, found the proposal to be inconsistent with Articles 38(2)(a) and 38(3)(c) of the constitution on the rights of persons to freely vie for elective office.

However, Mr Chimera argues that Article 99(2) and 193(2) of the constitution provide for the grounds on which a person stands disqualified from being elected as a member of Parliament and of the county assembly, respectively.