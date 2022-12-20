Senate leadership recommends 11- member team to probe Governor Mwangaza ouster

The Senate Business Committee has recommended the formation of a special 11-member committee to probe impeachment charges against Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza.

This follows a meeting of the Committee after reconvening of the House for a Special Sitting regarding the charges facing Governor Mwangaza.

Section 33 of the County Governments Act provides that the Senate can prosecute an impeachment through a special committee or plenary.

During the Tuesday meeting, the Senate Business Committee asked the House to approve 11 names it has proposed to sit on the panel.

Senate Majority leader Aaron Cheruiyot moved a motion for the formation of the committee.

The proposed senators are Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago, Kakamega counterpart Boni Khalwale, Ali Roba of Mandera, Migori’s Eddy Oketch and Karungo Thangwa (Kiambu).