Security beefed up as Supreme Court begins presidential petition hearing

Security has been beefed up at Milimani Law courts where seven Supreme Court judges will be sitting to preside over the August 9 elections presidential petition whose pre-trial conference kicks off at 11am.

National Police Service Spokesman Bruno Shioso said specialised units from the Administration Police Service and General Service Unit have been deployed to the venue in addition to the usual security that is in charge of the court.

"Additionally, traffic police officers have been deployed to direct and control traffic outside of the court. We are urging members of the public urged to cooperate with them," said Mr Shioso.

The petition by Presidential Candidate Raila Odinga is seeking to challenge the results of the poll that saw Deputy President William Ruto declared President -elect with 50.49 per cent of the votes cast.