Moses Wetang'ula

Ford-Kenya Party leader Moses Wetang’ula during the interview at his Karen home.

Secrets of Uhuru, OKA talks and my time with Moi, Kibaki

By  Justus Wanga

Bungoma Senator Moses Masika Wetang’ula caught President Moi’s eye in the 1980s, having heeded the call by Opposition chief Jaramogi Oginga Odinga to represent soldiers facing treason charges after the abortive coup of 1982.

