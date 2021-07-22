One Kenya Alliance
One Kenya Alliance charts path to 2022

By  Samwel Owino

One Kenya Alliance (OKA) will name its presidential flag-bearer in September even as an assessment of the four leaders suggested Mr Musalia Mudavadi and Mr Kalonzo Musyoka are the frontrunners.

