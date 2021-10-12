Sea border row: Do not cede an inch, OKA tells Uhuru Kenyatta

OKA principals

OKA principals during a campaign stop in Mukuyuni, Kaiti constituency yesterday. 

Photo credit: Pool

By  Pius Maundu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

One Kenya Alliance (OKA) leaders took their campaigns to Makueni where they asked the government to protect the country’s borders with an anticipated hostile verdict on the Indian Ocean boundary dispute with Somalia.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.