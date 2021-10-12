Sea border row: Do not cede an inch, OKA tells Uhuru Kenyatta

One Kenya Alliance (OKA) leaders took their campaigns to Makueni where they asked the government to protect the country’s borders with an anticipated hostile verdict on the Indian Ocean boundary dispute with Somalia.

Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi asked the government and the military to be steadfast in guarding Kenya’s boundaries.

“No single inch of the country should be given away. We will remain steadfast in guarding our territory and I ask President Uhuru to watch out for any external aggression,” he said. He was accompanied by fellow OKA principals Kalonzo Musyoka of Wiper party, Moses Wetang’ula (Ford Kenya) and Cyrus Jirongo of UDP.

Mr Wetang’ula echoed Mr Mudavadi’s sentiments, telling President Uhuru Kenyatta not to compromise on the Kenyan territory despite the international court’s decision.

The principals vowed they will stick together to ensure one of them ascends to the presidency. They also urged residents to register as voters saying the country can only get the right leadership if the public participates in elections.

ID cards

Mr Mudavadi called on the thousands of youths without ID cards to register for the same and take their voter’s card.

The leaders were campaigning for Wiper party candidate Eshio Mwaiwa for the October 4 Nguu/Masumba ward by-election. Other candidates include Daniel Musau of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and Timothy Maneno, an independent candidate.

The seat fell vacant following the death of Mr Harris Ngui in a road accident at Salama along the Mombasa-Nairobi highway.

The ANC leader urged Kenyans to be weary of politicians promoting the politics of handouts at the expense of providing practical solutions to problems affecting the country.

Appearing to hit out at ODM leader Raila Odinga’s promise to offer unemployed youths a stipend of Sh6000 per month, Mr Mudavadi said the country needs truthful leaders with honest promises.

Handouts

“The country’s pockets are empty, let no one lie to you that there is money to be handed out. We need practical solutions of providing decent jobs and not handouts and wheelbarrows,” he said.

The leaders took a swipe at Deputy President William Ruto accusing him of propagating tribal politics and promoting ethnicity. They accused him of sowing seeds of hatred among Kenyans and being selfish with leadership positions.

“During the first term of the Jubilee administration, Ruto shared the Cabinet with President Uhuru 50-50. While Uhuru filled his slots from across the country, his deputy filled the positions with his cronies and people from his community, is this the president we want?” posed Mr Jirongo.

Mr Kalonzo said the OKA administration will ensure all graft loopholes are sealed and that all that has been stolen is returned.