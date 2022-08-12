BREAKING NEWS: UDA, Azimio agents clash at Bomas over suspicious gadget

UDA, Azimio agents clash at Bomas over suspicious gadget

Observers and party agents compare notes at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission’s desk, Bomas of Kenya.

Observers and party agents compare notes at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission’s desk, Bomas of Kenya on August 11, 2022.


Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group 

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The Bomas of Kenya auditorium is now a no- go-zone following a scuffle at the IEBC tallying centre.

This is after presidential agents of both UDA and Azimio clashed over claims of a suspicious gadget sneaked into the room by UDA agents.

The Azimio side protested the presence of the unidentified device leading to interruption of the verification process.

Also Read

Journalists have been kicked out of the auditorium as IEBC officials led by Prof Abdi Guliye have called for an urgent meeting with the agents.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.