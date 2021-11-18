Sack Matiang'i and Kibicho over Kamiti jailbreak, says Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto on Thursday led his camp in calling for President Uhuru Kenyatta to sack Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i and his Principal Secretary Dr Karanja Kibicho over the Kamiti jailbreak drama.

MPS allied to Dr Ruto accused President Kenyatta of sacrificing prison officers instead of firing their bosses.

They said Dr Matiang'i and Dr Kibicho should shoulder the responsibility after three convicted terrorists escaped from the prison on Monday.

Addressing a rally during Dr Ruto's tour of Embu County, the DP's camp said security had deteriorated nationally due to ineptitude and incompetence at the Interior ministry.

"Security of Kenyans should be given priority. Insecurity is rising in Kenya and those charged with the responsibility of ensuring Kenyans are secure should do their duties well. It is a shame to hear that criminals have escaped from prison," DP Ruto stated.

He then promised to guarantee maximum security to Kenyans if he takes over government in 2022.

He was accompanied by MPs John Muchiri (Manyatta), Eric Muchangi (Runyenjes), Geoffrey King'ang'i (Mbeere South), Muriuki Njagagua (Mbeere North), Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu), Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira), Aisha Jumwa (Malindi) and Cecily Mbarire (Nominated).

Others were Murang'a Senator Irungu Kang'ata and Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru who shared the same sentiments.

The leaders lashed out at Dr Matiang'i and Dr Kibicho, accusing them of engaging in politics at the expense of national security.