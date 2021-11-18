Sack Matiang'i and Kibicho over Kamiti jailbreak, says Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto embu

Deputy President William Ruto addressing residents of Runyenjes town in Embu County on November 18, 2021. 

Photo credit: DPPS

By  George Munene  &  David Muchui

Deputy President William Ruto on Thursday led his camp in calling for President Uhuru Kenyatta to sack Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i and his Principal Secretary Dr Karanja Kibicho over the Kamiti jailbreak drama.

