Sabina Chege off the hook in 2017 poll rigging claim

The High Court has quashed a decision of the electoral agency to summon Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege over her remarks that the 2017 presidential election was marred by malpractices.

Justice Anthony Mrima said the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission’s (IEBC) Electoral Code of Conduct Enforcement Committee does not have the powers to issue the summons.

The judge also said the committee is unconstitutional, and null and void as the IEBC is not one of the entities that the Constitution allows to summon witnesses during investigations.

"As a result, any law or statutory instrument that confers the IEBC with the powers to issue summonses to a witness can only be running afoul of the Constitution. Any such law or statutory instrument, shall to that extent, stand in contravention of the Constitution, hence, null and void," said Justice Mrima.

"The Enforcement Committee is an unconstitutional entity. It is a nullity and void ab initio (from the beginning). It, therefore, matters not whether the chairperson of the IEBC rightly so chaired the Enforcement Committee or otherwise. The chairperson was without doubt riding on a ‘constitutionally dead horse’."

In a further blow to the IEBC, the court has also quashed several sections of the Second Schedule of the Elections Act and the Rules of Procedure on Settlement of Disputes.

The sections establish and grant powers to the committee to summon witnesses and hear complaints about breaches of the Electoral Code of Conduct.

The judgment means the IEBC is now handicapped in its determination to enforce discipline among candidates ahead of the elections.

Code of conduct

Justice Mrima added that the code of conduct and the electoral rules, which Ms Chege was alleged to have violated, do not apply in the current circumstances as candidates in the forthcoming General Election have not been determined.

Thus, the MP does not subscribe to the code of conduct and the rules.

"The committee lacks jurisdiction to issue the summons to the petitioner," said Justice Mrima, concurring with the MP's arguments that she has not submitted any papers indicating she will vie for any elective seat and has not declared her candidacy.

Ms Chege also convinced the court that the 2022 election campaign period has not been gazetted and hence the enforcement of the code of conduct would be untenable.

In the summons dated February 11, 2022, the IEBC had asked the MP to appear before the code of conduct enforcement panel on February 15 for questioning in relation to her remarks at a public rally in Isibuye, Vihiga County, during an Azimio la Umoja coalition rally.

Ms Chege obliged and was accused of breaching the electoral code for claiming that the 2017 presidential election was rigged and “even this one we can (rig)”.

She questioned the IEBC’s authority to hear the matter.

But the IEBC, led by chairman Wafula Chebukati, overruled the objection, prompting the MP to seek redress in court.

She argued that the IEBC was determined to block her from participating in the forthcoming elections if she decided to vie and was prosecuting her without evidence of the alleged breaches.

If the IEBC had heard the case and found her guilty of contravening the Elections Act, she would have been issued with a warning, fined up to Sh1 million or disqualified from running for any elective seat.

Ms Chege told the court that when the IEBC summoned her, it did not have any evidence on the alleged vote-rigging.

She explained that attempts by her lawyers to be furnished with the evidence were futile as they were only given an investigator’s affidavit.