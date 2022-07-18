Uhuru’s government is using police to intimidate us, says William Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto yesterday rallied his supporters in Kiambu County to turn out in large numbers next month and ensure that he wins the presidential race.

The DP vowed to professionalise the police service, if elected President, and make it independent rather than being “misused to settle political scores”.

“We must respect the National Police Service and not politicise their work,” he said when he made a stopover in Gatundu South.

He added that officers’ terms of service will be reviewed and they will get better pay.

At the same time, DP Ruto urged President Kenyatta to refrain from campaigning for Mr Raila Odinga, who is vying for presidency through Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party. He said the contest is between him and Mr Raila Odinga, adding that, a Kenya Kwanza Alliance government will put in place measures to lower the cost of living.

“We will lower the cost of living by reducing the cost of farm inputs,” he said.

His running mate under the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party, Mr Rigathi Gachagua, accused Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i,his Information and Communication Technology counterpart Joe Mucheru and a broadcast journalist of using local administration especially chiefs to collect private data from the public and send random targeted messages informing them to support Mr Odinga.

Dr Ruto toured Gatundu South, Gatundu North,Juja, Witeithie and Juja.

This was the third day that the Deputy President was visiting Kiambu having been there on Friday and Saturday where he traversed the area in a vote hunting mission ahead of next month’s elections.

Dr Ruto’s focus on Kiambu County is seen as an attempt to cut any political influence President Kenyatta may be having in the area given it is his home county.

The devolved unit has over 1.2 million voters and has been a battle field between Mr Odinga and Dr Ruto.

A simmering sibling rivalry between affiliate parties supporting Dr Ruto in hte Kenya Kwanza Alliance threaten to split Dr Ruto’s votes in the county.

The rivalry came to a head on Friday in Ruiru, where Gatundu South legislator Moses Kuria and Kiambu Senator Kimani Wamatangi openly clashed.

Mr Kuria’s party, Chama Cha Kazi, is affiliated to Kenya Kwanza. He is challenging Mr Wamatangi in the race for the Kiambu governor seat.

Mr Wamatangi is running under UDA with the two often clashing during rallies attended by Dr Ruto.

Insiders within UDA circles told the Nation yesterday that Dr Ruto has been prevailing upon Mr Kuria to step down for Mr Wamatangi on the promise of a Cabinet post if Kenya Kwanza wins the presidency.

Mr Kuria is said to have openly rejected Dr Ruto’s overtures and has vowed to go all the way to the ballot.

Yesterday in Gatundu South, Mr Gachagua avoided endorsing Mr Wamatangi to forestall a possible confrontation between the two.

Talk of Mr Kuria stepping down for Mr Wamatangi emerged last month in what insiders say came after internal polls had shown his ratings in the Kiambu governor race had dipped.

Mr Kuria has always been unwanted man in UDA. Before he officially crossed over and threw his weight behind Dr Ruto’s bid for presidency, Kikuyu legislator Kimani Ichungwa had publicly said that Mr Kuria should not bring confusion to UDA.